Microsoft has named the next crop of Xbox Game Pass additions coming to its subscription service over the next two weeks, and it contains some real bangers.

The best Need for Speed ​​game ever made, Criterion’s Hot Pursuit, headlines the additions when it arrives for PC and Xbox consoles in its Remastered form tomorrow, 24th June.

Iron Harvest and Prodeus (the latter via its early access Game Preview) also arrive on the same date.

Up next week, indie darling Limbo and excellent party brawler Gang Beasts both join Xbox Game Pass on Thursday, 1st July, for cloud, console and PC.

Banjo-Kazooie will then become available through Xbox Game Pass via the cloud. Bug Fables and Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, will also join for cloud, console and PC.

Looking for something to play now? The Xbox version of Worms Rumble launches straight into Game Pass today, and will also be available via the service for PC and cloud.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on 30th June are Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, Mistover, Monster Hunter World, Out of the Park Baseball 21, Outer Wilds, Soulcalibur 6 and The Messenger.

