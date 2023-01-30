Fear in Limbiate. Seriously injured a 38-year-old hit in the abdomen with a blade of more than 20 centimeters: he is saved thanks to the immediate transport to hospital. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Desio block the way for the aggressor: a 19-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder. The boy, with a clean record, attempted to kill his mother’s ex-boyfriend, a 38-year-old of Romanian origins. “You mustn’t touch her anymore”, he allegedly said before the attack.

Now the young man has been arrested for attempted murder. The attack dates back to January 16. In the course of the investigations, the soldiers ascertained that the attack had occurred in the domestic sphere, now inspired by a spiral of violence never reported to the Arma di Limbiate and which has worsened in the last period, almost always triggered by the immoderate use of alcohol and drugs by the woman’s ex-partner.

The tragedy took place in one of the public housing blocks on the evening of 16 January when the 38-year-old, a former worker currently out of work residing in the province, in a state of psycho-physical impairment due to alcohol and drugs, after having having reached the home of the 58-year-old ex-partner residing in Limbiate, as well as the suspect’s mother, after a heated argument, he attacked and punched first the woman, then their 16-year-old younger son (who had tried to defend his mother), resulting in an injury to his tongue and chin.

The 38-year-old had reached the Limbiate home on the pretext of wanting to see his teenage daughter from his relationship with his former partner. Once inside the apartment, yet another argument would arise between the couple. The tone of voice rose, as did the exchange of accusations, the tension grew until the 19-year-old boy, trying to defend both his mother and his brother, first intervening and yelling at the 38-year-old “I told you a hundred thousand times that you mustn’t touch my mother and my brother”, he decided to defend them by taking a long kitchen knife and unleashing a few slashes at the victim that hit him in the abdomen and head, stopping only after the blade broke inside the belly .