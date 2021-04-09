Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Fabio Lima, Al Wasl captain, presents one of his best scoring seasons ever in numbers and percentages, despite the special differences in the comparison between different leagues around the world and the difference in capabilities, and other factors, but in the end, the numbers are fair to Lima to top the level of the most prominent leagues in the world in percentage Contributing to the overall overall goals of his team this season in the league competition specifically, after he scored 21 goals out of 46 goals that Al Wasl scored in a total of 45.6%, and he is chasing his best goalscoring record with Al Wasl, who reached 25 goals in the league in the 2016-2017 season.

And behind Lima in this list of teams that have scored at least 40 goals this season is the Spaniard Gerrard Moreno, the Villarreal player, who scored 19 goals out of 42 goals for Villarreal in the “La Liga” by 45.2%, and the third is Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s top scorer, who scored 35. Goals out of 79 goals for his team in the league, a contribution of 44.3%.

And fourth, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italian Juventus striker, scored 25 goals out of 57 for his team, with a rate of 43.8%. And highlights in the list in fifth place by 40%, the Portuguese Andre Silva, the German Anteracht Frankfurt player, who scored 22 goals out of 55, and the Frenchman Gomez, the Saudi striker of Al Hilal, who scored 18 goals out of a total of 45.

Directly behind them comes on the list, Ali Mabkhout, the star of the island, who scored 22 goals out of 57, by 38.5%, followed by the Norwegian Haaland, the German striker of Dortmund, by 38%, after he scored 21 goals out of a total of 55. Harry Kane is considered to have the highest percentage in England, scoring 19 goals out of 51 for Tottenham. By 37.2%. Lionel Messi was content with 33.8% despite scoring 23 goals, as his Barcelona team scored 68 goals in the “La Liga” this season.