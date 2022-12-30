The well-known “wall of shame” that was erected in Lima decades ago, has its days numbered.

The Constitutional Court of Peru ordered the demolition, within a period of 180 days, of the wall that separates the residents of the privileged district of La Molina from those who inhabit the humble houses located in the district of Villa María del Triunfo.

Gustavo Gutiérrez, a magistrate of the Constitutional Court, affirmed in an interview with a local media that it was a decision against a discriminatory action.

“It is a violation of freedom of movement. A discriminatory wall, because it divides two social classes and that is inadmissible in a contemporary democracy”.

However, he clarified that This measure does not mean that they will leave room for invasions. “We urge that repressive laws be enacted against land trafficking and that there be parks and recreation spaces in those public spaces.”

Four years awaited a decision by the Constitutional Court.

A matter of social class

The wall, about 10 kilometers long, has on one side the exclusive Las Casuarinas urbanization, with houses valued at US$ 5 millionand on the other the precarious constructions of the inhabitants of Pamplona Alto, among other settlements.

His construction started in the 80s by decision of the residents of La Molina to protect their private property, during the time of terrorism and the advance of the invasions of Peru.

Seven years ago, the last section of the wall was completed before the emergence of a new invasion, which later became the Vista Hermosa young town.

Even though the argument of the wall is related to insecurity, the neighbors who are on the other side consider that it is of a structure that only seeks that the upper class does not mix with the lower.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.