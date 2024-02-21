He Lima Music Festival It is one of the first shows that would take place in 2024 and will present a selection of top-level artists. However, it was recently announced that the event, scheduled for February 29 at the National Stadium, has been postponed. Despite the expectations of the fans, who were already counting the days to enjoy the performances of Sebastián Yatra, Greeicy, Mike Bahía, among others, the new date will be determined and communicated by the production company Kandavu, which is in charge of the organization. The company has provided explanations regarding the reasons behind this programming change.

Why did you postpone the Lima Music Fest?

The organization reported that the Lima Music Festival It has been rescheduled for May 25 of this year, due to the coincidence with soccer matches at the National Stadium in Lima. The change is attributed to a directive from the Peruvian Sports Institute (IPD), which invalidates the reservation of the date initially agreed upon by the League 1 match schedule.

“The decision made by OGA (General Office of Administration of the IPD) affects our company economically for the second time in a serious way, but above all it causes reputational damage to our consumers, artists, clients, sponsors and suppliers, with whom we maintain a relationship. relationship that we have built over 23 years, based on trust, respect and honorability“says the statement.

When will the Lima Music Fest take place?

Kandavu Entertainment has expressed its gratitude for the public's continued support following the date change of the Lima Music Fest. For those who purchased tickets for the event originally scheduled for February 29 and who cannot attend on the new date, set for May 25, the company has implemented a refund policy. Those affected may request a refund of the amount of their tickets from February 20 to March 20 of this year.

Regarding the event, planned to bring together renowned international artists such as Sebastián Yatra, Greeicy, Mike Bahía, Piso 21, Nacho and Beéle, It has not yet been confirmed whether the original cast will be retained for the new date. The situation has generated expectation among followers, awaiting new updates.

Where to buy tickets for the Lima Music Fest?

It should be noted that there are still tickets available for the Lima Music Fest, which will take place at the National Stadium on May 25, 2024. Tickets to see Sebastián Yatra, Mike Bahía, Greeicy and more international artists are on sale in the Joinnus platform.

platinum zone

Regular: S/450

Discount with BCP: S/413

VIP zone

Regular: S/275

Discount with BCP: S/252

Western zone

Regular: S/390

Discount with BCP: S/357

Eastern zone

Regular: S/350

Discount with BCP: S/320

North Zone

Regular: S/125

Discount with BCP: S/115