The 10 million inhabitants of Lima woke up this Sunday under a mandatory quarantine designed to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 120,000 Peruvians this month.

The confinement, which will last until February 14, also includes the port city of Callao, adjacent to Lima, and to eight other regions of the coast, the Andean highlands and the Amazon rainforest which have suffered, since the end of December, the greatest impact of the second wave.

“The measures are tough, but at this time they are necessary. We need these 15 days (of confinement). If we comply, we can reduce the number of infections,” the number two of the Peruvian government, Violeta Bermúdez, told the RPP channel on Saturday.

Quarantine forces half of the 33 million Peruvians to stay in their homes, in an attempt to contain COVID-19 infections, which have been increasing steadily since the last week of December after having decreased gradually since August.

New infections tripled this month, from 1,688 a day on average in the last week of December to 5,668 this week, according to official figures.

The dead rose from 51 a day on average in the last week of December to 180 this week; Y Peruvian hospitals begin to saturate, with 11,715 patients with covid-19. In mid-December there were 3,900.

This Saturday large lines were seen in the supermarkets of Lima, before the new confinement by the coronavirus. Photo: DPA

Of the hospitalized patients, 1,859 remain in intensive care with mechanical ventilation.

And the shortage of medicinal oxygen leads hundreds of Lima residents to queue up to 72 hours, sleeping on the street, to buy this essential element for their seriously ill relatives.

“If we don’t bring oxygen, my 69-year-old mother will die,” Yulisa Torres, 46, is anguished, in dialogue with the AFP agency while she waits with resignation to recharge a tank in a place in Callao.

In January, almost 120,000 people in Peru contracted covid-19, twice the number in December, according to the official balance, and the trend continues to rise.

The Andean country accumulates 1,133,022 infections, since the virus broke out last March.

An inspector goes up to a bus in Lima to remember the measures to protect herself from the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

The new restrictions

From this sunday casinos, gyms and churches are closed, as well as museums and archaeological sites, like the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the jewel of Peruvian tourism, which had reopened on November 1 after eight months without visitors.

Education will not be affected because schools and universities are in the summer holidays (austral).

Between last March and June, Peru had experienced a rigid national quarantine of more than 100 days that virtually paralyzed the economy and it plunged the country into recession, where 70% of workers are informal.

To reduce the economic impact, public transport, construction, mining, banking and the trade of essential goods such as pharmacies and markets will now be able to continue to operate in confined regions.

“This time we have not wanted to paralyze all activities, but we need to give the health system a break,” said Bermúdez.

Interprovincial land and air travel is prohibited during these two weeks, although international flights continue, with the exception of those from Brazil and Europe.

Many Peruvians rushed to travel from Lima to other cities this Saturday, before the new quarantine in the capital of Peru. Photo: REUITERS

Blow to tourism

The new confinement constitutes another blow for Peruvian tourism, very prosperous until a year ago. The restaurants, which operated with an occupancy of 50% of the tables, can now only offer delivery or pick-up on the premises.

Several sports stadiums will serve as temporary detention centers for quarantine offenders, who also risk fines of between 24 and 118 dollars. The armed forces support the police in patrolling.

On February 9, the first batch of one million vaccines against covid-19 from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm will arrive in the country, which was tested among 6,000 Peruvian volunteers.

Some politicians have suggested postpone the general elections of April 11, but the interim president Francisco Sagasti assured that they will be done on the scheduled date.

Source: AFP

CB