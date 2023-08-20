Totemthe praised film by the Mexican director Lila Aviles, added one more award. The debut feature of the 41-year-old filmmaker won the Jury Award for Best Film (Fiction Competition) at the Lima Film Festival, which lowered the curtain on Friday night.

Tótem introduces us to Sol (7), who spends the day at her grandfather’s house on the eve of the surprise party that her aunts will throw for her father. As the day goes on everything starts to get more chaotic Between the family and the family foundations are fractured, Sol seeks to answer several of the most important whys of life itself. Thus understanding that the world she knew until today is about to change drastically, embracing existence, letting herself go and appearing that so-called breath of life.

“In a world where youth is increasingly related to electronic devices, technology and the digital world, the Mexican director seeks to explore the most uncertain issues of our existence through the eyes of a girl,” read the critic. about the film in Vogue Mexico.

Rodrigo Moreno for The Delinquents, Antonia Zegers for The Punishment and Tito Catacora for Yana-Wara.

Totem had its world premiere at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival on February 20, 2023 and received the Ecumenical Jury Competition Awarddecoration that the ecclesiastical film organizations delivered in the so-called Berlinale.

Returning to the Lima Film Festival, the honorable mention of the Fiction Jury It was for Histories of Shipibo from the Peruvian director Omar Forero.

Meanwhile, the Jury Award for Best Director went to Los delinquents, an Argentine film by director Rodrigo Moreno.

In the best actress category, the award went to Antonia Zegers for the Chilean film El punishment, by Matías Bize.

In addition, at said ceremony, the Ministry of Culture awarded Cielo abierto, by director Felipe Esparza, as the best Peruvian film. The film that had its world premiere at said film meeting will be at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) and at the Moscow International Film Festival.