The 26th edition of the Lima Film Festival 2022 has already started and will continue until next Friday, August 12. The attendance, which is virtual and face-to-face, will screen a diverse number of international and national films. Similarly, it will feature some classics of Peruvian cinema that have been restored for this special occasion.

“The ‘Restored Peruvian Cinema’ section is one of the jewels we have this year, with Peruvian classics that, fortunately, have been restored thanks to private and public funds so that people can see them for free,” said Marco Mühlethaler, director of the Cultural Center of the PUCP in Extension of News.

Where can they be seen?

According to Mühlethaler, the exhibition of these jewels of Peruvian cinema will be at the PUCP Cultural Center and the room Armando Robles Godoy of the Ministry of Culture.

“Neither with God nor with the Devil” is one of the restored films that can be seen at the festival. Photo: Lima Film Festival

Peruvian films in premiere

The Made in Peru section also returns with six national films in competition. All of these will make their premiere at the festival and comprise various stories of our country. The complete list of films in that section are: