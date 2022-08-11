César Galindo was moved to tears on the night of Sunday the 7th. His most recent film, “Willaq Pirqa: the cinema of my town”, received emotional and enthusiastic applause from the public attending his first official screening at the Lima Film Festival. “What excites me the most is seeing young audiences, hearing them say they identified with the story and feel part of it,” he says. At 73 years old, this director from Ayacucho, of whom the wider public has surely heard little or nothing, has in his hands a production that is shaping up to be the best of what is presented by Peru at the festival and as a possible commercial success and as critical as the already legendary “Wiñaypacha”.

But Galindo is different because, to begin with, “Willaq Pirqa: the cinema of my people” is a happy film. Yes, you have to tell the stories of the internal armed conflict, you have to touch on the problem of the Andes, however, this is a story to be moved, laughed and laughed that shows the high Andes under a lighting of vivid colors, blue skies and movies, lots of movies. The tape is spoken in Quechua Cuzco-Collao.

What is “Willaq Pirqa: the cinema of my people” about?

It is the story of Sistu (Víctor Acurio), who at 13 years old lives in a Cuzco community. One day he drops a piece of paper blown by the wind announcing the arrival of a rustic itinerant cinema—basically, a guy who shows films from his truck. Sistu goes to see a Bruce Lee film and comes back encouraged by the novelty. Soon the entire community will be shaken by the news of the discovery and will debate whether the cinema is for the devil or if it is really worth attending. An additional problem is that there are no tapes available in Quechua. How will they fix it? We talked with Galindo, who was still processing the success of that first night.

—The Quechua vindication element is very strong in your films. At the opening performance she said: “We have the right to be happy in our language.” Where does that energy, that conviction come from? Did you suffer the effects of Quechua being neglected in your personal life?

—No, look. I belong to the middle class chola. So, in the mountains I am the favored misti. My grandmother had her own farm and even she didn’t want me to speak Quechua, but, let’s say, it was inevitable because the children I played with spoke Quechua. I believe that it is a very rich language and that it speaks in poetry. So, I say that it has a right to exist. It should not disappear, as there are many cultures in the world that defend their language. The Lapps in Sweden, and they have their parliament; or the Catalans. We need to have an identity that differentiates us.

—You studied in Europe, you are an architect by profession and you have a doctorate in urban planning. I understand that his first steps in the cinema were as an audio operator. Tell me a little about your story.

—I studied Architecture and the day I finished my studies I went to my grandmother and told her: “Look, this title is yours, I’ll give it to you. This is the goal of your effort to have educated me.” I went to Europe and got two scholarships to do a doctorate. There I discovered that I could also study cinema at the same time. It was a theoretical thing where there were surely 200, 300 students. I bought my tape recorder and my microphone, because I said: “I’m going to offer myself as a sound engineer”. He was a bad soundman. I must admit it. And with the machine that I had, let’s say, I had no sound quality. With that I offered myself to all the students who wanted to make cinema in Paris, the dreamers who wanted to be film directors. I met a lot of people, García Márquez, the painters, Botero, Caballero, a lot of people. Then I was offered to act and I started going to some shootings.

The director from Ayacucho has directed several shorts and documentaries. “Willaq Pirqa” can be seen in September this year. (Photo: Sandro Mairata)

—How did “Willaw Pirqa” come about? You told at the premiere that the character of Sistu was based on a missing childhood friend and you were even moved to tears.

“He’s a boy who used to play with me when we were kids.” He was used to her coming from time to time. He was the son of the lady who tended the sheep. Then one day he didn’t come anymore. The boy had shaggy hair, like mine; he more or less had my face; we had more or less the same physiognomy. He never came back and no one explained that disappearance to me. That stuck with me. So, in all my stories there is a character named Sistu. The idea was that if this is eternal, then he appears in all my stories.

“The script is hilarious. I haven’t laughed so hard at a Peruvian movie in a long time. In one scene, a peasant woman pays her admission to the cinema with a guinea pig. In others, Sistu kicks like Bruce Lee in town. How was it written?

—The script is a work instrument, but when it comes to directing, one sees. Can the donkey enter the cinema? Can he be part of the public? Those things are improvised, they are created during the shooting according to the situation. When they are in the room and the boy comes in to tell them about Bruce Lee, I tell them: “Hear how you play with each other, so, let’s see, tell me.” We do a test and see. “Oh look, that’s great.”

—And how did you find the boy Víctor Acurio?

—We went on a scouting trip with the production group and they proposed to us several children, and they proposed to us this child. Then he came out and they told him: “You can recite, like this, let’s see, recite”; and the boy recited in Quechua and Spanish without any self-confidence, that is, in front of six strangers. This is where I said, ‘It’s him.’ Finding actors who speak Quechua is very difficult, especially among young people, since the language is already being lost.

Víctor Acurio was 12 years old when he shot “Willaq Pirqa”, almost five years ago. Opening night was his first time in a movie theater. Photo: Sandro Mairata

—“Willaq Pirqa” has received much praise. What comes next?

—I just shot a movie in May with Magaly Solier in Chanka Quechua, who is from the Huanta region (Ayacucho). I am trying to revalue the different dialects of Quechua. The movie is called “Daughter of the Moon”.

—This film has taken about five years to be released. Will this new film take the same time?

—No, it will be ready as quickly as possible, since I am the producer and director there. I want to do more things. I have another project about three stories of condors, a Peruvian-Bolivian co-production called “The Flight of the Condor.”

