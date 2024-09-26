Public transport companies Metropolitan Lima will comply with an organized strike on Thursday to protest against extortion and attacks against his associates, which has left at least three dead in recent weeks.

The strike has been called by the National Association of Integration of Transporters of Peru, which brings together 33 companies in the sector, and has led to some private schools and universities to suspend their face-to-face activities.

The transporters have announced that they will march to the headquarters of Congress, in the historic center of Lima, since they do not trust the promises of improving security that the government authorities have done to them.

Faced with this, the Peruvian Prime Minister, Gustavo Adrianzén, expressed his surprise and asked the transporters “that they should not take this forceful measure”since they will be received by the authorities to explain to them “in detail all the measures that are planned to be organized” for to combat these crimes.

Adrianzén commented that the Government is “monitoring the call” to the stoppage and maintained that “the commitments had already been made by the government and the transport unions, and it had been agreed that there would be no stoppagesand that the existing ones were going to be lifted.”

Lima’s urban transport companies have already complied This Monday a first strike to denounce the situation they are experiencing, a day after two alleged hitmen A motorcycle driver was killed in the popular district of Los Olivos and a passenger was injured.

At the end of last August, Another driver was killed also by alleged hitmen in the district of Comas, and a day later, a driver died in a similar way in the same district.

In light of this, the Government reported that agents of the National Police of Peru (PNP), both plainclothes and uniformed, They will board the transport units to “verify that everything is normal” and will be installed security cameras to identify criminals.

In addition, a special PNP group will be created to confront organized gangs dedicated to extortion and “we will additionally hire professional, qualified personnel, experts in these matters, to assist the operational groups,” said Adrianzén.

On Tuesday, the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, asked her compatriots to be “one fist against crime and delinquency” and told criminals “not to declare victory,” because the authorities are “breathing down their necks and “They will soon fall one by one.”

