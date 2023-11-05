He Lima European Film Festival will celebrate his 35th edition with the presentation of 55 premiere films from 20 countries in total. The event will not only take place in the capital, but also in 5 other provinces, such as Cusco, Arequipa, Piura, Trujillo and Chiclayo. In addition, there will be a total of 179 functions, distributed in 18 venues in Lima and 8 in the provinces. The purpose is that more people can join this festival of the seventh art from the Old Continent and which will feature Ukraine as the main guest.

If you want to know more about this event that was organized by the embassies of the member states of the European Union in Peruthe delegation of the European Union and the Film Library of the Pontifical Catholic University of PeruIn the following note, you will find more information about it.

What films can be seen at the 35th Lima European Film Festival?

In this new edition, Spain will be the country in charge of the presidency. For this reason, your Embassy will present, in an exclusive premiere, ‘As bestas’film directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyenand which received the 2023 Goya Award for best film, as well as best director, best actor, best supporting actor, among others.

On the other hand, there will be a tribute to the cinematographic legacy of the Spanish director Carlos Saura: five of his most recognized films will be screened, including, ‘Breeding ravens’ and ‘Ay Carmela’. Likewise, a selection of Peruvian films was made with the purpose of exploring historical and social themes; The violence that occurred during the 80s will be addressed.

What are the venues for the 35th Lima European Film Festival?

For this festival, a total of 26 venues were set up: 18 in Lima and 8 in the provinces. Among the places to enjoy the best of the cinema of the Old Continent, there is the Cultural Center of the Catholic University of Peru (CCPUCP), Ministry of Culture, French Alliance (Lima), LUM, Goethe Institut, Italian Institute of Culture, Center Cultural Pukllasunchis, Banco de la Nación Cultural Center (Trujillo), among others. Check out the full list HERE.

On the other hand, a total of 55 films from a total of 18 countries can be seen: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Malta, Croatia and Estonia, Ukraine, which is the guest country, and Peru.

In addition, this edition will mark the return of the Audience Award, with which attendees will be able to choose the most outstanding film of the event so that they can actively participate in this celebration of cinema.