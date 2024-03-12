The Peruvian capital was favored by 28 votes in the Extraordinary General Assembly of Panam Sports and surpassed the candidacy of Asunción. Thus, Lima will fill the void left by the withdrawal of the headquarters to Barranquilla due to non-compliance with the economic guarantees acquired.

It will be the second time in eight years that Lima receives the highest event in continental sport, after organizing the 2019 Games. A fair that was marked by the debut of events that two years later would reach the Olympic program in Tokyo 2020, such as BMX freestylesurfing and climbing.

On this occasion, Lima based its bet on the fact that most of the facilities are already ready and have hosted or are about to host top-level international events. For its part, Asunción was betting on taking advantage of the infrastructure it advances for the 2025 Youth Pan American Games, the second event of this type after Cali 2021.

Other cities, such as Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia and Guadalajara in Mexico, had shown their interest in aspiring to the headquarters after the withdrawal of responsibility to Barranquilla, but finally it was only Lima and Asunción that made their candidacy official and submitted their proposals. to the scrutiny of the Panam Sports Coordination and Monitoring Commission.

News in development…