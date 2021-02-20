Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The TV replay, Fabio Lima, Al Wasl captain, was fair in reaching 4 “Super Hattrick” goals in the face of the Kalba Federation in the Arab Gulf Football League. To confirm the correctness of the goal for the player of our national team.

This goal, which joined Lima’s balance, contributed to raising its historical yield to 119 goals, and strengthening its position in seventh place on the list of historical scorers, surpassing Ahmed Abdullah and Youssef Ateeq, who have 117 goals, and became chasing Abdulaziz Muhammad (127 goals).

Lima published his photo with the match ball that he took with him after the final whistle, following the tradition of someone who scores a “hat-trick” or more to get the ball as a souvenir in his career.