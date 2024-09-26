Vox Opinião survey shows former deputy mayor with 30.7% of voting intentions, while federal deputy has 26.1%

Vox Opinion survey released this Thursday (September 26, 2024) shows Marcelo Lima (We can) and Alex Manente (Citizenship) tied in the dispute for the City Hall of São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

Lima, former vice-mayor and former federal deputy, has 30.7% of voting intentions, while Manente, who is currently a federal deputy, appears with 26.1%. The margin of error is 3.37 percentage points. Here’s the complete of the research (PDF – 1 MB).

Here is the full 1st round stimulated scenario:

Marcelo Lima (Podemos) – 30.7%;

30.7%; Alex Manente (Citizenship) – 26.1%;

26.1%; Luiz Fernando (PT) – 19.6%;

19.6%; Flávia Morando (União Brasil) – 15.9%;

15.9%; Claudio Donizete (PSTU) – 0.4%;

0.4%; undecided – 3.2%;

blank/null/will not vote – 4.1%.

The survey was carried out by Vox Opinião on September 20 and 21, 2024. 850 voters aged 16 or over were interviewed in São Bernardo do Campo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.37 pp. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP – 04557/2024. It cost R$10,000. The amount was paid by the newspaper The District.

