Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Sitting on the bench for the first time did not represent a major obstacle for Brazilian defender Glubert Lima to celebrate his first goal this season, when he scored the “precious” victory goal for “Al-Ameed” against its guest Ittihad Kalba 2-1, in the “21st round” of the League. Al-Khaleej Al-Arabi, in the 89th minute, after entering a substitute for his colleague Mahmoud Khamis in the 81st minute, of the match that was held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club.

Argentine coach Ramon Diaz preferred to keep Lima on the bench for the first time, in the player’s career in the league, during matches in which he is eligible to participate, before he decides to push him, along with his compatriot Tariq Lucas, the “resident” striker, at a critical time, 10 minutes before the end of the match, which was indicating a draw.

The duo Lima and Tariq Lucas did not disappoint their coach, nor the hopes of the fans of the «General», when he turned the first cross from the right side with his head towards goalkeeper Jamal Abdullah, the latter with difficulty removed it, and Lima successfully completed it inside the goal, one minute before the end of the original time, celebrating his first goal. In the current season, and the second in his career with “Blue” in the league, after the first against Khorfakkan 1-0 in “Round 19” for the canceled season 2019-2020.