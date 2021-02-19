Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Fabio Lima assumed the “role of the hero”, after he scored a “hat-trick”, including a goal in the sixth minute of calculated time instead of lost, to save Al Wasl from losing to Ittihad Kalba, and impose a 4-4 draw, in the match that was held today «Friday», on Zabeel Stadium, part of the “17th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League, is the seventh place winner in the Emirates League’s top scorer list, with 118 goals, surpassing the duo Ahmed Abdullah, the Al Ain player, and Abdulaziz Mohammed, the Sharjah player.

Ittihad Kalba advanced with a “hat-trick” through Ahmed Gashk in the 25th minute, Togolese Malaba in the 29th minute, and Romolo Santos in the 35th minute, before Al Wasl reduced the difference from Lima’s shot, Muhammad Sabil mistakenly turned it into the net of the “Tigers” in the second minute Of calculated time instead of lost.

Al Wasl narrowed the difference in the second half with a penalty kick through Fabio Lima in the 71st minute.

The minutes held breaths, after Lima equalized from a penalty kick in the first minute of the calculated time instead of lost, but Ittihad Kalba snatched the fourth goal by Laba in the fourth minute of the calculated time instead of lost as well, and Lima grabbed the equalizer again two minutes later. .