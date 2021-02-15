Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Fabio Lima surpassed Al-Wasl captain, Faisal Khalil, the former Al-Ahly star in the historic top scorer race for the Emirates League, after raising his personal balance to 115 goals under his leadership of the “Emperor” to win against his rival Al-Nasr in the “Bur Dubai Derby”, in the 16th round of the Arab Gulf League.

Lima decided the top of the end of the round by scoring the only goal of the match from a left-footed shot in the 76th minute, to end the fast of about 537 minutes in the confrontations in front of the “Brigadier” in the derby after fasting from scoring in the last 5 matches, before returning to celebrate his eighth goal in the net of victory, and the tenth in the His record in the league for the current season 2020-2021.

Thanks to his 10 goals in the league during 13 games, Lima raised his total tally to 115 goals in 7 seasons since his first appearance in the yellow jersey in the 2014-2015 season, to occupy eighth place in the Top Ten list, one goal ahead of Faisal Khalil, who scored 114 goals.

The opportunity appears favorable for the “Al Wasl top scorer” this season with 10 goals, to continue in the historic scorers race for the Emirates League, after it is only two goals away from the equation of numbers for the former duo Ahmed Abdullah, the former Al Ain star, and Abdulaziz Mohammed, the former Sharjah star, after scoring 117 goals.

Unlike his past seasons with Al Wasl, in which Lima combined the skill of goal-making and scoring, Lima’s record for the current season is devoid of goal-making for his teammates despite his continued distinction in scoring after his goal average reached 0.77 in the match, and Lima’s 10 goals in the league came with the left foot. Among them, he scored 3 goals from the penalty spot.