Lovers of nature, tranquility, and stunning mountain and agricultural views can visit Lake Lim in the Hatta region, which is distinguished by its beautiful location among a series of mountains surrounded by picturesque farms in the Hatta region. It has been developed to become one of the tourist attractions for the people and visitors of the Hatta region.

Lake Lim is located in Wadi Lim in the Hatta region. Its length is 395 metres, and the average width of the water stream reaches 50 metres, while the average depth of the water reaches one metre, and the amount of water in it reaches 19,750 cubic metres.

The people of Hatta and its visitors flock to “Lake Lim”, to spend the most beautiful times in the embrace of Hatta’s nature and its mountains, especially on weekends and official holidays, as it has large agricultural areas, places designated for children to play, rest houses for lovers of outdoor barbecues, and suspension bridges that allow visitors Walking over the lake, and designated places for practicing walking, cycling, and mountain biking, in addition to the presence of rowing boats to enjoy trips on the lake, see the picturesque landscapes, and enjoy seeing ducks swimming around Lake Lim.

Lake Lim was chosen as one of the most prominent sites where the “Shatana in Hatta” festival is held, which began on December 15, during which many diverse events and activities are held for adults and children, and popular war bands participate in chants and traditional folk songs, in addition to the presence of kiosks (small shops) for families. Young Emirati producers and talents from the people of the Hatta region, selling various foods, hot and cold drinks, in addition to selling local handmade products. While touring the lake, you will be able to buy souvenirs that contain the tourist attractions of the Hatta region.