Javi Gracia continues on the Valencia bench. This is the decision they have made Peter Lim and Anil Murthy after the meeting held electronically in the last hours. The owner and the president of Valencia are committed to the continuity of Gracia, despite poor results and the threat of relegation.

The consensus for the Navarrese to continue on the bench is total. Lim continues to trust the Navarrese and He is convinced that he will reverse the bad dynamics of the team, that has already chained nine games without winning.

Lim and Murthy keep the Navarrese because they believe in their work and because in this market they want to strengthen the team. The property he wants to give the coach the signings that he was not granted a few months ago. Lim is sure that Gracia, with the new reinforcements, will be able to refloat Valencia’s ship.