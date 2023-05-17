After months of numerous rumors that emerged on the net, Lily Rose Depp has finally formalized his engagement to a young girl, also very famous in the world of entertainment. In the last period, there had already been rumors about her coming out but now the news comes directly from herself. Let’s find out all the details together.

Rumors about the coming out by Lily Rose Depp had already been circulating for some time. After months and months of rumorsit was Johnny Depp’s daughter herself who formalized the engagement with his new partner.

He did it through a photo posted on his Instagram profile. The image in question portrays the couple exchanging a passionate kiss. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

4 months with my crush.

Needless to say the post in question was much appreciated by all his fans who wrote numerous positive comments under the shot. Who is Johnny Depp’s daughter’s new girlfriend? We are talking about one famous girl in the entertainment world. In detail, it is the rapper singer 070Shakes. The two had already been spotted together at Paris Fashion Week and on numerous other occasions.

Lily Rose Depp on her orientation sexual

Anyway, probably due to theexcessive pressure media reports, Lily Rose Deep has finally announced their engagement. By now, the two are no longer hiding and it seems that theirs love story proceed at full speed. On the other hand, the actress has never hidden that she has no sex preferences regarding the choice of partner. Therefore, she previously spoke about her sexual orientation but now his coming out is official.