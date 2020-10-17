Carrie Bradshaw already has a replacement. 16 years after the end of Sex in New York, the first series that dared to talk about the love and sexuality of women openly – yes, with a lot of glamor and a lifestyle available to very few – its creator, Darren Star, premiered this month Emily in Paris. Lily Collins is the protagonist of this romantic comedy, sweeter than its predecessor, and it is already heard that the 31-year-old actress is destined to be the successor to the fashion throne left by Bradshaw, the character of Sarah Jessica Parker who captivated a whole generation.

Collins’ character swaps the columns in the press for social media and marketing and love of New York City for Paris. But what does remain unchanged in both productions are the looks spectacular from the hand of the stylist Patricia Field, who have contributed to the series remain among the most watched on Netflix since its premiere. Collins’ relationship with fashion is not new. Karl Lagerfeld portrayed her for the 2014 and 2015 campaigns of Scottish knitwear firm Barrie Knitwear. The Chanel designer and the British actress met in 2013 during the Métiers d’Art show held in Dallas, and in that first meeting, Lagerfeld offered her to be the star of the campaign.

But not everything has been red carpet events and parties in the life of the interpreter. Collins is the third of five children of former Genesis singer and drummer Phil Collins, and the only one from his second marriage to Jill Tavelman. The relationship with the musician has marked the life of the interpreter, who on numerous occasions has stressed that her father “never called a producer, a director, an agent, or anyone.” “I did not mean. I preferred it to be on my own merits, “he insisted in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2017.” It was my mother who put the best of golden Hollywood in my head, “he stressed. When the actress was five years old, the marriage broke up and the mother and daughter left the UK and moved to Los Angeles.

“We all make our decisions, and although I do not excuse yours, at the end of the day we cannot rewrite the past,” Collins wrote of his father in the book. Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me (No filters: no shame, no regrets. Just me, in Spanish), published in 2017. “I am learning how to accept your actions and to verbalize how they make me feel. I accept and honor the sadness and anger that I felt about the things you did or did not do, that you gave me or did not give me ”.

What he has achieved throughout his career has been without the help of his father, but also without hiding his last name. Collins’ first break in the film industry came to him a decade ago in A possible dream, where she played the daughter of Sandra Bullock – who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the film. Until that time, Collins, who studied Journalism at the University of Southern California, had alternated castings with publication in magazines such as Teen vogue Y Elle girl. But in 2009 his opportunity came and since then he has not stopped acting in a trajectory characterized by alternating popular projects with other more risky titles. In 2012 he starred alongside Julia Roberts Snow White (Mirror, mirror). After this came others like Shadowhunters city of bone, The unexpected of love, The exception to the rule —Directed by Warren Beatty and for which it was nominated for a Golden Globe—, Okja —Of Bong Joon Ho— and Down to the bone.

In this 2017 film Collins plays an art student with anorexia who begins unconventional treatment at a facility run by a doctor played by Keanu Reeves. The actress felt especially identified with this project. In the collection of essays he published in 2017, he revealed that he suffered from anorexia and bulimia, something that he related to “the pain and confusion” that surrounded his father’s divorce from his third wife, Orianne Cevey. “Many of my deepest insecurities have their origin in these issues of my father”, reflected the interpreter during the promotion of the book to the magazine Modern Luxury.

After spending 2008 through a divorce valued at 30 million euros, the singer and Cevey resumed their relationship in February 2016. However, last week they made the news again after the publication in TMZ that the musician has filed an eviction notice from the house they shared in Florida after Cevey remarried in August. According to the news portal, she has refused to leave the house and accuses with publishing false accusations about him unless they renegotiate the divorce agreement.

Despite the musician’s problems, the actress seems to have left all this behind. “I forgive you for not having always been there when I needed you and for not being the father I expected,” he wrote in the book. “I forgive you for the mistakes you have made. And although it seems that it is too late, it is not. There is still a lot of time to move on ”. After dating some of Hollywood’s most desirable men such as Zac Efron and Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins and film director Charlie McDowell got engaged in late September. “I’ve been waiting for you all my life and I can’t wait to spend the rest of our days together,” the interpreter wrote to her more than 20 million followers on Instagram with a picture showing the engagement ring.