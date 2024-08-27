For singer and songwriter Lily Allen, having a dog has been expensive. The story goes back to August 22, when the artist told in her podcast, Kiss Me?, Allen, 39, has since faced harsh scrutiny on social media, where she claims she has even received death threats following the controversy generated by getting rid of her pet. “People have been reacting furiously to a distorted combination of fake quotes designed to make them angry and as a result I have received some truly abhorrent messages, including death threats. Some of the most disgusting comments have been all over my social media channels,” the artist explained in a message on her social media to tackle the explosion of criticism. Even so, HEAs confirmed by the American media TMZ on Tuesday, the dog is safe and sound.

In his letter, published on August 25 on its X (formerly Twitter), The artist explains how her pet’s behavioural problems led her to make the difficult decision. She says that his eating of the passports was the straw that broke the camel’s back: “We couldn’t meet the needs of the animal. Mary [nombre del can] and her happiness and well-being were instrumental in us making that decision, as difficult as it was.” She says the dog suffered from severe separation anxiety and had behavioural issues that affected her family. “She couldn’t be left alone for more than 10 minutes, she went on 3 long walks a day, 2 with us and 1 with a local dog walker and several other dogs. We worked with the shelter we rescued her from and they referred us to a behaviour specialist and a professional trainer,” she explains. A series of efforts that did not serve to avoid relocation. In addition, the artist confesses: “I have had rescued dogs fairly consistently throughout my life since I was 4 years old, I am quite good at determining the needs of dogs, I have never been accused of mistreating an animal and I have found this whole week very distressing.”

More information

Lilly Allen also claims in her message that her followers have been victims of distorted news, and that they had not listened to her podcastbut “who had been reading the Daily Mail”. “Please stop acting on articles from clickbait when they have not done their due diligence,” he warns his followers in the same tweetThe artist ends her message by pointing directly at Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), an animal rights organization that has harshly criticized her since the controversy began: “You are also to blame, Peta, for adding fuel to the fire. Very responsible of you,” he writes ironically in another message.

After learning the story, the NGO sent a stuffed dog to the artist’s home along with a letter: “This is the only animal you can take home.” Part of the content of the letter, signed by its vice president, Elisa Allen, has been published. on Peta’s official website: “While you can get new passports and reschedule your flights, Mary “They can spend many months in the shelter waiting for a new family, if they are lucky enough to find one,” she said, adding that dogs “should never be treated as accessories that can be discarded when they become inconvenient.”

Since then, the war has not ceased. Both sides have opened a public discussion in X, where she has almost five million followers. Peta accuses the artist of “having abandoned a poor little dog,” while she counters that the organization “does not stop perpetuating lies.” “You laughed when you talked about having abandoned Mary and ruining this poor dog’s life. She thought she had a loving forever home before you kicked her out and called her ‘that piece of shit dog’ who ‘ruined my life. ’ Shame on you! You don’t even deserve the toy dog ​​we sent you,” the organization replies to the artist’s incriminating message in her X. “People laugh when they talk about painful things all the time, it’s quite normal,” Allen defends herself. “Why are you perpetuating lies? What kind of animal welfare charity tries to shame someone for wanting to improve the welfare of an animal? Your post is dangerous,” Allen responds. “As someone with a high profile and a loudspeaker, what you say matters,” Peta responded again on Monday.

Fans of both have wanted to give their opinion since the first reproaches were published. “Well said, Peta! A dog is for life, not just for clickbait and Instagram,” says one netizen who receives a quick response from Lily Allen: “They literally just used a dog to clickbait and Instagram.” Others have taken the singer’s side: “Lily, I’m sorry that morons exist. I can’t imagine having to deal with the amount of nonsense you do.” “This is why no one takes Peta seriously. No animals were harmed and it’s actually a GOOD thing for an animal to find a new home if its owner can’t care for it…” says another.