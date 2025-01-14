The separation rumors surrounding the marriage formed by the ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbor and the singer Lily Allen They ended up being true and the media confirmed their breakup. The followers of someone who claimed on a recent occasion to be “bored of men” noticed in an episode of her podcast that the singer was not wearing her engagement ring and, in the same program, the comment about the change that her Christmas plans had undergone left no room for doubt. Harbor and Allen were no longer a couple and although neither of them had commented on the matter, the real reasons behind the separation were already revealed.

They both met on the celebrity dating app ‘Raya’ and several years after getting married, Allen’s suspicions that her husband was having meetings with other women made her re-enter the app. At first glance, the singer discovered that her partner had reactivated his profile and was having sporadic dates with other users that he also found on Instagram linked to the performer’s profile. Thus, and completely “desolate,” Allen made the decision to end her marriage and some time later admitted that she was “going through a difficult time, but trying to move forward.”

However, and although at first he tried to support his two daughters, the situation that Allen is going through has forced him to enter a mental health clinic in the United States to be able to treat the pain caused by his separation from Harbor, according to has shared the ‘Daily Mail’. As she has stated, she feels “incapable of thinking about anything else” other than her pain and, in order to overcome the traumatic breakup, she has considered that the best option for her is to put herself in the hands of professionals. In her own podcast she already announced that she would spend time away from the stage to solve her problems and also avoid relapsing in the process into past addictions that she has already overcome.

In a new episode of its ‘Miss Me?’ format Broadcast last week, the singer confirmed the news of her separation and spoke openly about the mental consequences she is going through. «I am in a spiral and it has gotten out of control. I went to the ‘Miss Me?’ Christmas lunch, had a panic attack and went home. Another night, at the theater with my friends, I also left during the break,” said who also wanted to make it clear that the reason for his departure for so long was not to enter a rehabilitation clinic.









Because she was on the verge of collapsing and due to the need to escape her dark thoughts, which have not stopped dealing with the disappointment of her love story with the performer, the singer would have been admitted to an exclusive center paying almost ten thousand euros to participate in intensive group and individual therapy sessions. At the spiritual retreat, the singer will be able to express her feelings and clarify them with professional help while remaining isolated and close to the countryside. As a close source points out, her priority now is to recover to be “the best mother possible.”