Lily Allen Says She Returned Her Pandemic Dog Because It Ate Her Kids’ Passports

Lily Allen During the Covid pandemic he adopted a puppy which he then named Mary to keep his children company. Now he has decided to take him back to the shelter where he got him because the animal ate the children’s passports. The news was released by the same Lily Allen during an episode of her podcast “Miss Me” in the company of her husband David Harbour in which he stated that he wanted to try again with a new puppy.

“The dog ate all three of our passports and visas and I can’t tell you how much money it cost me to replace everything because it was Covid time,” she said. “It was a logistical nightmare: My kids’ father lives in England and I couldn’t get them to go back to him for about four or five months, all because that dog had eaten their passports. “I couldn’t look at her anymore. She was like, ‘You’ve ruined my life.’”

Lily Allen She added that the puppy, for whom she had created an Instagram account, also ate other personal effects and was “behaving very badly. It just didn’t work out and the passports were the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak.”

As expected the story of Lily Allen has infuriated animal lovers who have expressed their disappointment on social media: “Puppy chewing is natural. And it’s YOUR fault if the passports are ruined, why leave them within reach of a puppy?! Take responsibility for your life and don’t blame a dog! And DO NOT get another one, since it seems like you see them as an accessory” wrote one user.

Even the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), an international animal rights organization, has expressed its opinion on the issue with an open letter to Lily Allen where she writes: “Dogs should never be treated as accessories to be discarded when they become inconvenient. That’s why we ask you, please, not to get another dog. While you may get new passports and rebook your flights, Mary could spend many months in the shelter waiting for a new family, if she is lucky enough to find one.” PETA then ironically sent Allen a mechanical dog “that doesn’t require the care, patience or commitment of a real one.”