The young promise Lilou Wadoux she is the first official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver. Born in Amiens on 10 April 2001, the Frenchwoman is one of the rising stars on the international scene of endurance racing despite her competitive career beginning in 2017 after taking her first steps in the world of karting.

Wadoux trained in the Peugeot single-makes before shining in the Alpine Elf Europa Cup championship. The potential of the twenty-one-year-old Frenchwoman instead emerged in 2022, the year in which she made her debut in the LMP2 class endurance world championship for the Richard Mille Racing Team. ending the season with four top ten finishes. For two consecutive years, in 2021 and 2022, she was selected to take part in the FIA WEC rookie test and, on the occasion of the appointment following the 8 Hours of Bahrain last November, she became the first woman to drive a Hypercar. Also during that session, Wadoux had the opportunity to get into the cockpit of the Ferrari 488 GTE, the car with which she will compete in the next world endurance championship in the LMGTE Am class defending the colors of Richard Mille AF Corse.

Wadoux’s appointment as official driver of Ferrari Competizioni GT confirms the great attention that the Prancing Horse manufacturer has historically paid to the role of women in motor racing, as evidenced by the partnership between the Ferrari Driver Academy and the “FIA Girls” program. on Track – Rising Stars”, created by the Women in Motorsport Commission of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Lilou Wadoux: “I am extremely happy and proud to join the Ferrari family. Becoming an official driver is a dream come true and one that comes with great responsibilities. However, the commitment put into work always pays off and I will do my best to repay those who have believed in me since the beginning. This appointment represents an important step in my young career, but I’m ready to give my all and represent one of the most famous brands in the world“.