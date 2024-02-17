The first 'Lilo and Stitch' movie was released on June 4, 2002. Since then, its script moved many generations and the film was recorded as one of the great animated films of disney. Although 22 years have passed, people do not forget this nice story nor the characters who captivated us with their tenderness.

'Lilo and Stitch' live action is a reality, since, just a few days ago, a user of TikTok managed to capture on video the first images of little Lilo and her faithful friend Stitch. In this note we tell you how they look.

What do 'Lilo and Stitch' look like?

Little Lilo, who in the drawing is a Hawaiian girl, appears with a red dress and her hair down. In the video she is seen with a slightly dull expression, as if she were almost asleep.. The actress who plays her is Maia Kealoha and she is in a pink car, identical to the one that appears in the animated series launched in the early 2000s.

In the case of his friend Stitch, it is seen in the images that they use a small doll to keep him company. Maia in the recordings provisionally.Additionally, it serves as a guide for the Lilo actress.Later, it would be removed in editing and replaced with one created with CGI.

Who is Maia Kealoha, Lilo actress?

Maia Kealoha was selected to give life to the charming Lilo in the new live action version. The Hollywood Reporter announced that she would be the star of the film and now, with the official images, she confirms her role in 'Lilo and Stitch'. The choice of the lead actress was made through an open casting call, which was looking for a young Hawaiian girl between 6 and 8 years old, which led to the selection of Kealoha for her role. Although this represents her debut in a major film project, Maia already has experience on stage, having competed in several Little Miss Kona Coffee pageants, as confirmed by the site.

When does 'Lilo and Stitch' live action premiere?

The live action adaptation of the animated series disney 'Lilo and Stitch' will be released on May 24. This film will chronicle the arrival of the blue alien to Hawaii and his initial interaction with his new human family. The film, under the direction of Dean Fleischer Camp, will be part of Disney's ongoing effort to transform its animated works into live-action versions.

What type of animal is Stitch?

Designed by Jumba Jookiba and welcomed by Lilo Pelekai, Stitch is an extraterrestrial being. Equipped with four arms and antennae, also considered a dog, he was originally created to wreak havoc. However, Stitch discovered the importance of friendship and family, becoming a faithful companion on journeys.

