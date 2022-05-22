Lilly Tellez is back to charge via social networks against AMLO within the framework of the president’s visit to Sonoran lands.

“Today there were two executed in Caborca, Sonora. This is how organized crime responded to the presence of the president and the security cabinet in Sonora, ”the senator wrote on her Twitter account.

This after, as a result of an armed attack, two men were found dead in the municipality of Caborca, a town that has been plagued in recent years by executions linked to the territorial disputes of organized crime.

The senator’s annoyance would not stop there and hours later she would add in a new publication:

“In the campaign in Cajeme, the main promise was La Paz; Four years have passed and the violence is worse. With this photo I remind him, a great liar, “said Tellez.

The journalist and senator for Sonora who came to her position at the hands of the National Regeneration Movement, did not hesitate to take advantage of AMLO’s visit to her native Sonora to remind him of each and every one of his campaign promises.