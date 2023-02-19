Mexico City.- Senator lilly tellez said that if he became president of Mexico in the next elections, he would withdraw the Mexican Army of administrative tasks, after different companies were created under his charge during the current government and he became responsible for a few others.

On the occasion of the commemoration of the Day of the Mexican Army, lilly tellez He said that members of the Armed Forces should be honored and recognized, also keeping in mind the families, ensuring that the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ignore.

“Army Day is the occasion to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who fell in the line of duty. To their families, which Lopez Obrador ignores, our thanks and respect. Today we recognize the patriotism of our armed forces. # DíaDelEjercitoMexicano,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

In this sense, the PAN senator indicated that the best method to honor the Army is to limit it to carrying out the tasks constitutionally directed to them, which is why it was necessary for the Armed Forces to stop managing companies.

Thus, he promised that if he becomes president, he will do everything possible so that the Army exclusively in charge of continuing to safeguard national security.

“The best way to honor and protect it is to allow it to be an Army, limited to its constitutional functions. It should not be a multipurpose company and parallel bureaucracy, exposed to corruption. In my government, the Army will not do business, it will defend the security of the Nation, ”he added in the publication.

And it is that currently, among other tasks, the Armed forces They manage customs, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, the construction of the Mayan Train, and other parastatals that President Andrés Manuel has assigned to them.