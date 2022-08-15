Mexico.- The PAN senator, Lilly Téllez, made fun of Mario Delgadonational leader of Morena, for filming himself exercising during his tour in Campechewhere he attended the government report of Layda Sansores.

From her official Twitter account, Lilly Téllez reacted to the video that Mario Slim shared on Friday, August 12, where it was recorded running on the boardwalk of Campeche the morning after the report of the morenista governor.

In a mocking tone, the panista told the Morena leader that exercise is beneficial and that way maybe one day it will become “so attractive and seductive” as Layda SansoresGovernor of Campeche.

“Good. Exercise is beneficial, and maybe one day you will be as attractive and seductive as the Governor of Campeche“Lilly Téllez replied to Mario Delgado.

Lilly Téllez made fun of Mario Delgado for recording himself running on the Campeche boardwalk. Image: Twitter

In his short video, the Morenista leader praised the beauty of the Campeche landscape and celebrated the sansores government reportwhich he described as “extraordinary” and “original”.

He was surprised by the way in which the “social mood” of the population of Campeche has changed after a year of Moreno’s government, since he assures that there are “many changes” and the fight against corruption is being a success.

“Here in Campeche we came to accompany Layda in her government report that was yesterday, which was truly extraordinary, different, original, as she is. It is incredible how in a year the social mood of people who are happy with what is happening, many changes in this state, corruption is being fought and he has said that all the looters in Campeche are going to go to jail,” Delgado said.

We recommend you read:

Taking up what Layda Sansores said, the leader of Morena announced that starting on August 23 in the program “Martes del Jaguar” they will once again broadcast audios of Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno, leader of the PRI, who was exhibited in various leaked recordings by the brunette who implicated him in possible crimes.

The dissemination of audios had been slowed down by the protections filed by ‘Alito’ Moreno in recent weeks, and the PRI even obtained a definitive suspension on August 10, which apparently will not be an impediment for Sansores to filter more recordings.