CDMX.- The senator of the PAN, lilly tellezattacked the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumfor him operation in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office denounced by the mayor Sandra Cuevas after the discovery of propaganda against the morenista.

Through her Twitter account, Lilly Téllez ridiculed the operation in Cuauhtémoccriticizing Sheinbaum for deploying 300 grenadiers in the offices of Sandra Cuevas to stop “a dangerous band of leaflets” about the “disastrous management” of the head of government of CDMX.

In an ironic tone, the PAN member explained that the “band of pamphlets” are accused of “Illicit possession of the truth and use of unfiltered photography“.

“In an operation made up of 300 grenadiers of those who supposedly no longer exist, it was arrested a dangerous band of pamphlets alluding to the disastrous management of Claudia Sheinbaum. They are accused of illegal possession of the truth and use of unfiltered photography,” wrote Lilly Téllez.

Cuevas blames Sheinbaum

The PAN senator’s statements come after Sandra Cuevas, also a PAN member, accused Sheinbaum of surrounding the administrative offices of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office with a strong operation where his employees were allegedly deprived of their liberty.

“Tonight they completely destroy the democracy of this Mexico City. Hoy more than 300 grenadiers take over the facilities of the mayor’s officefrom my offices, today CLaudia Sheinbaum Pardo starts an attack again against a mayor. How much do I worry you? How much have I grown? Here is the answer, this is unconstitutional, this has never happened in the history of CDMX,” accused the PAN member.

According to the Secretariat of the CDMX General Comptroller’s Officethe operation was carried out after receiving a citizen complaint about the presence of flyers and banners against the head of governmentwhich was rejected by the panista.

Sandra Cuevas announced that she will present a complaint against Sheinbaum for the operation where, she says, she and her employees were illegally detained and even had their cell phones stolen.

“They did not let them leave and they also stole their cell phones, we are going to denounce that, and I am personally going to denounce Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo because she also deprived me of my freedom; all the security elements, all the police officers that she sent to the building and that did not let them out,” said the mayoress of Cuauhtémoc.

