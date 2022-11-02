Mexico.- The PAN senator, Lilly Tellezdemanded President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) listen to the “Church of Pope Francis” and stop the electoral reformafter the Mexican Episcopate Conference (CEM) expressed concern about the initiative.

Through his official Twitter account, Lilly Tellez highlighted that the Catholic Churchwhose highest authority is Pope Francis, “calls into question the moral quality” of AMLO for his desire to “destroy” the National Electoral Institute (INE) with the electoral reform.

The PAN member asserted that if the president of Mexico truly admires Pope Francis, as he has stated on several occasions, he must stop his “coup de grace to democracy”, that is, suspend the electoral reform.

The Church of Pope Francis questions the moral quality of President López Obrador, because he wants to destroy the INE. If it is true that AMLO admires the Pope, he must act accordingly and stop his coup de grâce to democracy,” declared the PAN senator.

Lilly Téllez made these statements after the federal president said in La Mañanera that his government is “very respectful of the Catholic Church” and has a “exceptional relationship” with Pope Francisbut does not agree with his position against electoral reform.

“We are very respectful of the Catholic Church and of all the churches, the truth is that the relationship with all the churches is very good and the relationship with Pope Francis is exceptional, he is the best Pope that the Catholic Church has had in a long time, and without a doubt the best Pope for us Mexicans in circumstances of transformation,” said AMLO.

It is a vision and we respect it, even if we do not agree with that point of view,” added the president in defense of the electoral reform against the sayings of the Church.

What did the Catholic Church say about electoral reform?

López Obrador’s statements were in response to the sayings of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopatewho warned that the electoral reform is “clearly regressive” and constitutes an affront to the country’s democracy.

According to the highest body of the Catholic Church in Mexico, the presidential initiative is intended to affect the representation and balance of minorities and majorities, giving the federal government control of the elections, in addition to seeking to affect the budget management of the INE. and the TEPJF.

“We appeal to legislative prudence and the government’s commitment to all citizens beyond partisan interests or historical prominence. The defense of our electoral institutions is the responsibility and duty of all citizens. That is why we say together with millions of voices: let’s not put the stability and democratic governance of the country at risk,” declared the CEM.