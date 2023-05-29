For Carlos Olmos Tomasini,

brother of the journalistic profession

The 2024 electoral process entered the scenario of definitions strategies: former lopezobradorista-neopanista senator Lilly Téllez revealed that the PAN represents the right history that refers, automatically, to the conservative groups of the 19th century that unleashed a civil war of the Reform and that were responsible of having brought to Mexico a the prince abroad because the Mexicans could not govern themselves.

By the way, Senator Téllez helped the strategy of Polarization of President López Obrador, so the National Palace support with enthusiasm to the exlopezobradorista because she gave axis ideological to the PRI-PAN-PRD-Coparmex-Claudio [email protected] alliance.

and like so far No there has been a forceful denial from the PAN regarding the ideological definitions of the party that Senator Téllez gave as a pre-candidate, so it has been fixed on the political scene that the PAN will lead the opposition alliance for restore the historical Mexican right and consequently the role of the far-right businessman Claudio X. González as a pivot of the incorporation is explained subordinate from the PRI to the project of the PAN right.

The right as an ideological definition was always evaded by the PAN because it implied the memory of the weight history of that ideological current in the nineteenth-century past. As a candidate Coca Cola, Fox never invoked a right-wing proposal and his campaign revolved around two factors motivators which at that time were essential: take out to kick the PRI of Los Pinos and define himself as the candidate of the change political.

Any average observer of political life knows that the right is synonymous of premodernity because its values ​​tend to keep a structure of privileges in property and in the distribution of wealth, in addition to representing the ultraconservatism of the Catholic religion and its inquisitorial practices.

The public education model has introduced into the thought from childhood the historical interpretation that the right has always been conservative, reactionary, monarchical and even puritanical and that the social dynamic derived from the free circulation of information has led citizens to a center that repudiates the old values ​​of the right: abortion, the ideological domination of religion, rights natural that support social exploitation and, above all, the right to breed.

The concept of modern right–by the way, in a phase of postmodernity–is a oxymoron impossible to synthesize, as has been seen in the screamers far-right speeches by Senator Lilly Téllez, including her deeply reactionary and irrational opposition against abortion as a public health problem and as an advance in women’s decision-making.

the mexican right never had dared to say his name and the PAN always disguised its ultra-rightism with a speech in defense of democracy, although it considered democracy as a value conservative against the dynamism of the progressive sectors. Following this same logic, the PRI never said left and from 1940 to 1970 he erased the constitutional discourse of President Cárdenas of a socialism Utopian without class struggle.

Senator Lily Téllez’s speech as her own candidate for the PAN presidential nomination drove away voters and sympathizers while the fact that the right in history committed the worst mistakes against the struggle for Mexican modernity. The principal value on the right is from the property while the progressive sectors remain convinced that private property No it is a natural right but a right of the State based on the interest public.

The BREAD had hidden its right-wing under the discourse of democracy, but now it is known that the PAN represents the right and is allied to the far right Spanish Vox and its Francoist remnants.

Senator Lilly Téllez’s speech removed the democratic sheepskin to the right-wing wolf of the PAN.

It may interest you: