Mexico.- The PAN senator, Lilly Tellezcriticized the visits of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) a Badiraguato, Sinaloathe land of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman and other famous drug traffickers.

From her Twitter account, Lilly Téllez stated that AMLO “changed the G20 summit for the Badiraguato summit”in reference to the president’s five visits to the Sinaloa municipality so far in his six-year term, and his refusal to attend the G20, for which the PAN member regretted that he refuses to leave his “comfort zone.”

In addition, the PAN member pointed out that as a result of the AMLO agreements in Badiraguatohomicides have become the leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 15 and 34 in Mexico, resuming accusations about alleged 4T links with organized crime.

The president changed the G20 summit for the Badiraguato summit. It’s unfortunate that you don’t step out of your comfort zone. Result of the Badiraguato Agreements in Mexico: The first cause of death among young people between 15 and 34 years old is homicides,” said Lilly Téllez about AMLO on Twitter.

It is not the first time that the PAN senator has attacked the president of Mexico for traveling to Badiraguato, since on several occasions she has recalled a controversial episode during one of her visits: when shook hands with the mother of “El Chapo” GuzmánDoña Consuelo Loera, in March 2020.

Because of that greeting, Lilly Téllez came to compare AMLO with Genaro Garcia Lunawho was Secretary of Public Security during the government of Felipe Calderón and is currently imprisoned in the United States for accusations of drug trafficking.

“In narco politics, García Luna is a ‘breast baby’ compared to López Obrador”, declared the PAN member when reviving the photo of AMLO greeting the mother of “El Chapo”, last May.

AMLO accuses campaign for visits to Badiraguato

In La Mañanera on October 31, President López Obrador charged that there is a campaign against him for his visits to BadiraguatoSinaloa, after he made a trip to the municipality last weekend without the presence of the press.

From National Palace, AMLO asked that Sinaloans not be stigmatized and flatly denied meeting with members of the Sinaloa Cartel in Badiraguato, as was speculated on social networks. Instead, she maintained that he often travels to Sinaloa because it is a “state of good people” and hard workers.

“There is a campaign on networks, that I am going to Sinaloa, to Badiraguato, to meet with members of the Sinaloa Cartel, well no! I go to Sinaloa because it is a state of good people, of hard-working people, who should not be stigmatized“, AMLO turned.

So far in his term, López Obrador has visited Badiraguato five times: the first in February 2019, the second in March 2020, the third in July 2021, while in 2022 it was last May and October.