Mexico City.- The senator for Sonora, Lilly Tellezcongratulated the comedian Hector Suarez Gomisthen allegedly having assaulted the journalist Vicente Serrano in a restaurant in Mexico City.

Through her Twitter account, and given the controversy that the attack generated on social networks where it was made known, the senator for the PAN, Lilly Téllez, spoke in support of Hector Gomiseven calling Vicente Serrano a “lépero”.

“I congratulate you @PelonGomis for not letting yourself be intimidated by that lépero”, highlighted the PAN player on social networks.

However, the responses were immediate, as different users replied to Téllez in his Twitter post, questioning the fact that a member of the Chamber of Senators spoke out in favor of the attacks against journalists.

And it is that the journalist Vicente Serrano denounced that the actor Héctor Suárez Gomís physically assaulted him after meeting by chance in a cafe located inside Plaza Artz in El Pedregal, in CDMX.

As reported VincentThrough a video he posted on his Twitter profile, the actor broke his glasses and threatened to “break his mother.” “Do not be afraid and say everything you have told me,” the journalist exhorted the actor, although he ignored it.

In the short video you shared Vincent Serrano In his social networks, Héctor can be seen sitting at a table near him, at first he tries to ignore him, but then he expresses his annoyance at the situation. In this they also hold a brief discussion and shows the damage caused by physically assaulting him.

Given the controversy, Héctor Suárez acknowledged that he made a mistake by acting in this way against Vicente Serrano, however, the comedian assured that everything was due to the provocation of the journalist in the place.