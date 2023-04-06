Have you ever wondered what the most important politicians in Mexico today if they were set in the video game cyberpunk? Well, an artificial intelligence (AI) was told to show the appearance of Mexican officials in said version and the result was surprising.

As you may have noticed, in recent months artificial intelligences have been in fashion, especially chatbots, among which stand out OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Bard.

However, the technological tools that allow the creation of a certain appearance of existing or non-existent people have also attracted attention, and this is how different political personalities in Mexico were covered by the IA Midjourney.

In this sense, Midjourney is an artificial intelligence (AI) that is characterized by creating images from textual descriptions, being similar to OpenAi’s Dall-e artificial intelligence and open source Stable Diffusion.

It was so that a user asked Midjourney to show the appearance that personalities like Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Head of Government of Mexico City; Lilly Téllez, PAN senator, as well as Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Secretary of Foreign Relationsamong others, in its cyberpunk version of the year 2500.

Cyberpunk versions of 2500 of Mexican politicians

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the CDMX Government/Photo: Midjourney

Marcelo Ebrard, head SRE/Photo: Midjourney

Adam Lopez. Secretary of the Interior/Photo: Midjourney

Lilly Téllez, PAN senator/Photo: Midjourney

Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas, municipal president of Monterrey, Nuevo León/Photo: Midjourney

Ricardo Anaya/Photo: Midjourney

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, federal deputy of the PT/Photo: Midjourney

Enrique de la Madrid/Photo: Midjourney

Santiago Creel, federal deputy of the PAN/Photo: Midjourney

It should be noted that all the politicians covered by MidJourney have the particularity of having expressed their desire to be candidates for the presidency of Mexico in the 2024 presidential elections, that is, to succeed the current president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Once you have reviewed the appearances of these famous Mexican politicians, you will surely have been impressed with the quality of the images, thus demonstrating the AI ​​of what it is capable of doing.

It is worth mentioning that experts on the subject are currently debating the implications that the creation of texts, images and videos could have with the tools used by artificial intelligence.