Corpse woman Trieste: answers on mystery awaited from autopsy

The autopsy scheduled for Monday will confirm whether the body found in the park of the former psychiatric hospital of San Giovanni in Trieste in recent days is that of Liliana Resinovich, the woman who disappeared from her home on 14 December. The victim had plastic food bags around his head and tight around his neck and his body tucked into two large black bags. He wore jeans, a gray jacket and had glasses. But the autopsy is also expected to answer how the woman died. The hypothesis of suicide now seems to have disappeared given the conditions in which it was found, so now it is more inclined towards a violent death. Fulvio Costantinides and Fabio Cavalli will perform the autopsy exam on the body. To preserve the traces present on the body, explained Costantinides, the woman has always been moved with care, almost as it was found, the plastic bags have not been removed and will not be removed until to the day of the autopsy.

All the leads on Lilly’s possible death

Meanwhile, the hypotheses about what really happened are wasted: passionate murder, an economic motive, an attempt to escape from a marriage that is now over. According to the woman’s friend Claudio Sterpin, Liliana wanted to leave her husband: “She had been saying it for a few months and, after all, in December it was time” she declared. Sebastano Visintin’s reply to these words lasts: “That man broke our family and I can’t understand how he entered our house ruining two lives. He should have an examination of conscience”. On the Resinovich case, the Public Prosecutor of Trieste has meanwhile issued a note in which it communicates that “having assessed the interest aroused in the media and for the related criminal proceedings opened by the Office, it is considered appropriate to periodically send brief press releases on the progress investigations, in order to provide reliable information “and, above all, to dispel doubts about” the many allegations that have so far appeared here and there on the matter “.

Exchange of accusations between husband and lover, but the cameras may have caught the killer

Meanwhile, as Repubblica writes, “the investigators are sifting through about fifteen cameras. Among these, the four of the Vincenzo Raiola police station-barracks school. It is located in via Damiano Chiesa. A few hundred meters from the house from which Lilly would have come out. to bring the damp. Along the road that leads from her husband’s workshop to San Giovanni. To the apartment in via Verrocchio. In those video shots there could be the key to the mystery “.