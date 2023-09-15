Lilli Gruber urges Elly Schlein: “But who understands her if she talks like that?”

Sparks during Otto e mezzo, the La7 in-depth program broadcast on the evening of Thursday 14 September, between the presenter Lilli Gruber and the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein.

“You said today, speaking about Lampedusa, that it is the demonstration of the failure of the Government’s outsourcing policies” stated the journalist, who then added: “But who understands you if you talk like that?”.

“I explain it very clearly” replied the secretary of the Democratic Party with Lilli Gruber who immediately countered: “Eh but you have to explain it to the Italians”.