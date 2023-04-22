Bernabè at eight and a half from Lilli Gruber: “Meloni? Italian economy better than others”

“What is the Meloni government’s budget after six months?” Lilli Gruber asks Franco Bernabè. “Quite positive,” replies the manager without hesitation. “The Italian economy is doing better than others, the social situation is better than many other European countries, the spread is at lower levels than a year ago. I would say that in essence Giorgia Meloni hasn’t done anything worrying for the markets. So if that continues, the Italian economy should do relatively well in a very turbulent world right now.”

Franco Bernabè: “The situation in Italy is more stable than in other countries”

“The situation in Italy is more stable than in other countries, look at France or the United Kingdom…”. “Fascism and anti-fascism? This is incomprehensible, greater caution on language would be appropriate”

