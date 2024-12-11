















The meeting Lille – Sturm Graz of the Champions League, which is played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy at 6:45 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League 3 by M+

Lille – Sturm Graz

Classification and statistics between Lille – Sturm Graz

Lille arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Bologna



while Sturm Graz played their last Champions League match against



Girona



. He Lille currently occupies the position number 10 of the Champions League with 11 points, while their rival,

Sturm Grazoccupies the place 26 with 4 points.

