Ligue 1 continues its course and this Friday December 6

They will measure their strength in the Stade Pierre-Mauroy stadium

Lille and Stade Brestois

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 13 of the championship.

Lille comes into the match having faced Stade Brestois and Stade Rennais while Stade Brestois played their last Ligue 1 matches against Lille and Monaco. After the match against Stade Brestois, Lille will play against Olympique Marseille and Nantes. For its part, Stade Brestois will play against Nantes and Angers SCO.

Lille – Stade Brestois

La Ligue 1 standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy stadium, Lille occupies the position number 4 of the Ligue 1 classification with 23 points, while

Stade Brestois occupies the position number 11 of the table with 16 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Ligue 1 standings.

So far, in Ligue 1 Lille has a balance of 21

goals in favor

and 13

goals against which have meant 6 games won, 5 tied and 2 lost. Stade Brestois comes into the match having scored 19 goals and conceded 23, which has resulted in 5 games won, 1 tied and 7 lost.

So far in the championship, Lille has achieved 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Stade Brestois has achieved 1 wins, 0 draws and 5 losses as a visitor.

Check the Ligue 1 goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Lille and Stade Brestois.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Ligue 1 match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Lille and Stade Brestois today

The match between Lille and Stade Brestois corresponding to the day Day 13 of La Ligue 1 takes place today, Friday, December 6, at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The match will start at 7:00 p.m.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Ligue 1 matches of the day, the Lille schedule, the Stade Brestois schedule and the Ligue 1 statistics. You can also check the Ligue 1 standings.