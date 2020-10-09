Martine Aubry supports the more contragnaint measures imposed on Lille, even if she regrets the closure of all the bars because of a few who were not playing the game.

Lille, like Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Lyon are placed on maximum alert in the face of Covid-19, with more restrictive health measures: closure of bars for 15 days, strict protocol in restaurants. Measurements “justified”, estimates the mayor of Lille Martine Aubry, guest of France Blue North Friday, October 9. “They had to be taken, I support them and I will control them but I call for the responsibility of all.”

Martine Aubry deplores the closure of bars without distinction: at least 500 reports have been drawn up for non-compliance with health rules. For the mayor of Lille, because of those who do not play the game, “We come to measures that will make all the bars suffer, while the majority respected the sanitary measures.”

She calls on the youth of Lille: “I understand that young people want to party but I don’t want to believe that they are irresponsible. You can welcome yourself in your home but respect the distances, wear masks!”