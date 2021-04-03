Monaco (AFP)

Lille was the only one at the top of the French Football League, by defeating its defending champion Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the top of “Stage 31”. Lille owed his victory to his Canadian striker Jonathan David, who scored the goal of disengaging with the capital club, while the match witnessed the expulsion of Brazilian Neymar in His first major game since February 19, 2021, after being out of action due to an injury.

Lille strengthened its lead with 66 points, 3 points behind Saint-Germain, while Monaco entered a fierce contender for the title, after raising its score to 62 points by winning a broad four over its guest Metz.

The capital club has never lost at home to Lille in the last 21 confrontations between them, with 13 wins against 8 draws, while its last loss against Lille goes back to April 20, 1996, with a clean goal.

It is the third consecutive loss for Saint Germain at home in the “League 1”, after Monaco 0-2 and Nantes 1-2, in his worst streak in the “Parc de Prince” in the elite since November 2012, when he suffered two consecutive losses.

This loss is considered a moral blow to the men of Argentine coach Maurizio Pochettino before the revenge date in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, who won it in the final of last season.

Pochettino said after the loss, “I was disappointed with the result and losing three important points. I am not worried, but we have to fight to the end, and we are an unstable team for many reasons, but we have to work on this aspect, and we dominated at the end of the match and we were able to come out with a draw.” .

Saint-Germain fought the match without Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, who was infected with the Corona virus, and Portuguese Danilo Pereira, Lavan Corzawa, and Argentine Mauro Ikari for infection.

Pochettino pushed Brazilian Neymar on for the first time in two months after he fought 30 minutes against Lyon 4-2 in the previous stage before the international window, along with Argentine Angel Di Maria, Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and Italian Moise Kane.

Mbappe scored his 100th goal in the league during the previous stage (before the international window), and at the age of 22 years and 91 days, he became the youngest player in the history of the “League 1” to achieve this achievement.

On the other hand, Night missed the Portuguese trio Miguel Rocha, the Turkish Zaki Çelik and his compatriot Yusef Yazigi, knowing that the last two were absent due to their infection with the Corona virus.

Lille returned to the winning streak after two consecutive losses against Saint Germain in particular, by three goals in the final price of the domestic cup competition, and at home against Nimes 1-2 in the 30th stage of the league before the international window.

Christophe Galtier’s men were at the top of the league within 12 weeks before abandoning it in Week 30, losing to Nimes.

Unlike his opponent, Lille is no longer linked to any European date, after he left the 32nd round of the European League competition, “Europa League” at the hands of Ajax Amsterdam, by losing in the aggregate matches 2-4.