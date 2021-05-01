(AFP) Night

At the age of thirty-five, Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz offers a wonderful end to the season, which raised Lille to the ranks of the clubs strongly competing for the Ligue 1 title.

The Turkish captain hit hard last Sunday, when he led his team alone to topple its host Lyon 3-2, as the northern team overturned two goals behind in the first half, achieving a valuable victory thanks to a double and a decisive pass by the player nicknamed “The King” or “Kral” in Turkish.

Saturday night will host Nice, in the midst of a fierce three-way competition with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, who hosts Lens and Monaco the third, four stages before the end of the season. His veteran teammate Benjamin Andre says: Brilliant turns on the field, he is very secretive in life and reserved, but on the field a strong personality appears, we see this in his skills, his moves and his goals, when there is a player with us in the front who fights on all the balls, this reflects positively on everyone. .

An opinion shared by coach Christophe Galtier: Shining has charisma and personality. He shows his happiness when winning victories, and shows terrible anger when the performance is low on both the individual and the collective levels. The coach who raised Lille to the level of Saint-Germain with tremendous potential continued: We see him in contradictions, but that’s good too. It is good for him to infuse this positive energy into victories and scoring goals, and it is also good for him to show his aversion to losing and poor performance, especially for young players.

Last summer, Yılmaz reached the night of the nickname “Les Dog” without much fanfare, after spending nearly most of his career in the Turkish league. He played with the most prominent Istanbul clubs, carrying the colors of Galatasaray, Besiktas, Fenerbahce and others … He also played in the Chinese League with Beijing Guan in 2017. He scored a historic hat-trick against the Netherlands (4-2) last March, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Yilmaz is remarkably adapting to the young Canadian striker Jonathan David, who is coming in conjunction with him, but with a big deal estimated at 30 million euros. With 12 goals for the Turkish and 11 for the Canadian in the French League “League 1”, Lille has a striking attacking double, somewhat similar to last season’s duo with Nigerian Victor Osimehen and Loic Remy.

Lille will again need the touches of “Kral” and Jonathan to crown the title he tasted for the third and last time in 2011, before Saint Germain’s sweeping domination of the league.