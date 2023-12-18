Paris (AFP)

Lille braked its guest, Paris Saint-Germain, the leaders and champions of last season, when they forced them to a 1-1 draw, at the end of the sixteenth round of the French Football League.

Paris Saint-Germain was on its way to achieving its ninth victory in a row, and moving away from the lead by seven points, when it took the lead with the goal of its international striker Kylian Mbappé in the 66th minute, from a penalty kick, raising his score to 16 goals at the top of the scorers’ list, but Lille equalized through his striker. Substitute » Canadian international Jonathan David in the fourth penultimate minute of stoppage time.

The capital team strengthened its lead with 37 points, and moved away by five points from its direct chaser, Nice, who lost to its host Le Havre 1-3, and seven points from third-placed Monaco, which in turn fell to Lyon 0-1 at the opening of the stage.