Follow the Champions League soccer match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter Lille – Borussia Dortmund of the Champions League, which is played in Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy to the 18:45 hours can be seen live through
Champions League 2 By M+
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Lille – Borussia Dortmund
Classification and statistics between Lille – Borussia Dortmund
Lille arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at
Borussia Dortmund
while Borussia Dortmund played his last game of the Champions League against
Lille
. He Lille Currently occupies the position number 7 of the Champions League with 16 points, while its rival, the
Borussia Dortmundoccupies the 10 With 15 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of the Champions League day, the Lille calendar, the Calendar of Borussia Dortmund and the statistics of the Champions League. You can also consult the classification of the Champions League.
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-10411094”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Sports /Soccer /2 0250312 /270874 /Lille-Borussia-Dortmund-Champions-League-Ca-in-Directo-Ctx.html “,” Livefyre-Url “:” ARTICLE-10411094 “}
Loading next content …
#Lille #Borussia #Dortmund #Foet #match #Groups #Day #live
Leave a Reply