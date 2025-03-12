The Champions League Follow its course and this Wednesday, March 12 their forces will measure in the Decathlon Arena Stadium-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Lille and Borussia Dortmund

in a party corresponding to day F. Groups – Day 2 of the championship.

Lille arrives at the game after having faced Borussia Dortmund while Borussia Dortmund played his last games of the Champions League against Lille and Sporting in Portugal. After the meeting against Borussia Dortmund, Lille will play against Borussia Dortmund. For his part, Borussia Dortmund will play against Lille.

Lille – Borussia Dortmund

Classification and statistics of the Champions League

Before the initial beep at the Decathlon Arena stadium-Stade Pierre-Mauroy,

Lille occupies the position number 7 of the classification of the Champions League with 16 points, while

Borussia Dortmund occupies the Position number 10 of the table with 15 points. A victory, a draw or a defeat will determine the immediate future of both teams in the classification of the Champions League.

So far, in the Champions League Lille has a balance of 17

goals in favor

and 10

goals against which have meant 5 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost. Borussia Dortmund arrives at the game after scoring 22 goals and having fitted 12 that have resulted in 5 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost.

In what we carry as a championship, Lille has achieved 3 victories, 1 draws and 0 losses at home, while Borussia Dortmund has won 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses as a visitor.

Check the Pichichi and Champions League tables before the dispute of the meeting between Lille and Borussia Dortmund.

You can also see which players have seen more yellow and red cards in the championship.

Champions League match

Television schedule and channel to watch the game between Lille and Borussia Dortmund today

The match between Lille and Borussia Dortmund corresponding to the day F. Groups – Day 2 The Champions League is played today Wednesday, March 12 at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The game will start at 6:45 p.m. and you can see it in Champions League 2 By M+.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Check here the rest of the games of the Champions League day, the Lille calendar, the Calendar of Borussia Dortmund and the statistics of the Champions League. You can also consult the classification of the Champions League.