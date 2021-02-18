A hero. It is the best way to define Damian Lillard, a timeless point guard, a star with an innate ability to score under pressure, hit impossible baskets and win the viewer with long shots and spectacular resolution of tight ends. The star got 5 points and 2 assists in the last two minutes, for a total of 43 goals and 16 passes to the basket, again video game numbers that give the Blazers their sixth consecutive victory, a streak in which the point guard goes to 31 points per game. This season he averages more than 29, with statistics above 4 rebounds and 7 assists, in addition to shooting with 45% from the field, 38% from 3-pointers and 93% from the free throw. Lillard also He has scored 15 games above 30 points, three of them above 40, five double-doubles, plays rarely seen and a record, that of the Blazers, 18-10, the fourth best in an ultra-competitive West in which they have emerged despite their obvious defensive shortcomings and a start full of doubts that has been resolved, from the brighter way, with Lillard leading the way.

Against the Pelicans, the point guard emerged as always and beat a team that has improved but has not found a regularity that no one has this year but is necessary, especially in the Western Conference, to enter the playoffs. Zion Williamson scored 36 points, 12 of them in the fourth quarter, and posted a spectacular 12 of 18 shooting from the field.. The potential star of the Pelicans is averaging 24.6 points this season, and his performance today has added 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. And yet the Pelicans don’t fuel: Brandon Ingram went 14 + 5 + 6, but with 4-of-12 shooting, including the ruling that would have forced extra time. Lonzo, with 21 points and 5 assists, missed a 3-pointer for the victory just before Ingram himself. Willy Hernangómez had a good performance again, he played 29 minutes (some of them at the end), he is increasingly involved in the rotation of Stan Van Gundy and contributed a double-double of 11 points and 17 rebounds. In addition, Eric Bledsoe scored 10 and JJ Reddick, who already coincided with Van Gundy on the Magic more than a decade ago (when they played the 2009 Finals against the Lakers, with a 4-1 loss), went to 16.10 off them in the last quarter.

In the Blazers, the entire quintet scored 10 or more points in addition to Carmelo Anthony, the sixth strictly speaking, who reached 12 and continues to be the leader of the bench from which Terry Stotts keeps watching Lillard exhibits. Beyond the aforementioned star, who sentenced the duel with a spectacular ending that included a 2 + 1 that left the locals shivering, Gary Trent Jr. went to 23 goals with a very good 5 of 10 in triples, which for Portland was, in total, 18 of 41. Lillard’s shooting series, by the way, says it all: 14 of 28 in field goals, 7 of 16 in triples (it has already been leaked that he will participate in this contest during the All Star) and 8 of 8 in free throws, with 11 points in the fourth quarter (4 of 6 in shots and 2 of 3 in triples) and 4 assists (the 16 he distributed are his best mark of the season) that rounded a supreme performance, another one within a stratospheric season in which he opposes, in a lawful and legitimate way, an MVP who will be sold very expensive. What was said: a hero. Although for the Pelicans, for a while that has been quite long, he has been the villain.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 96 – 114 UTAH JAZZ

Utah continues its streak. Quin Snyder’s team, the best in the Western Conference and the NBA with a record of 24-5 with a record of 24-5 with which they distance in two games to some Lakers who will have to deal with a calendar are already 20 victories in 21 games. difficult and without Anthony Davis in the next few dates. And in 3.5 to the Clippers, who are trying to solve in this present time the sainete of the injuries, which has left them momentarily (it is nothing serious) without their two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, two of the best players in the NBA. Without them, they beat the Heat thanks to the incredible performance of Marcus Morris (32 points), but the miracle has not happened again against a franchise that is far from how limp they are in Miami. And that they held on in the first half and it was not until after the break that the visitors were able to separate, with 35 and 33 points in the third and last period that hammered a very solid defense at the beginning but ended up exhausted. In the absence of creation in attack without their references, those of Tyronn Lue had no choice but to entrench themselves behind, but the plan did not last long enough. Lou Williams, with 16 points, was the best of the Clippers, while the Jazz had another good performance from Donovan Mitchell (24 + 7 + 4) and a Rudy Gobert who dominated the boards in spectacular fashion: 23 points and 20 rebounds in less than 32 minutes. Tremendous.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 122 – 113 OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

A triple-double by Ja Morant and a great team game, allows the Grizzlies to conquer their 12th victory of the season, which leaves them right at 50% (they have the same losses) and in ninth place in a Western Conference very expensive and in which nobody can (nor should) relax. Morant registered 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists and was accompanied by a Jonas Valanciunas who achieved a great double-double: 22 + 12, with five offensive rebounds. In addition, a great game by Kyle Anderson (20 + 5 + 5, with 5 steals), 22 points for Grayson Allen and 17 for Dillon Brooks, with another 12 for Brandon Clarke. Memphis, who played at home, did not manage to separate until the last quarter (36-28 of a partial) from the Thunder that had, once again, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the most outstanding player: 22 + 3 + 6 and averages of 22.6 + 5.5 + 6.5, exceeding 50% in field goals and 38% in triples with only 22 years and his third year as a professional. Oklahoma is in the second to last place in the West, something that does not worry too much for its new coach, Mark Daigneault, or Sam Presti in the offices, since it is a transition year for a team with many rounds of the draft and that thinks in the future without disguising.