After an excellent debut in a Bucks jersey, Lillard’s second game of the season is a real disaster. The player, destined to form an absolutely devastating pair on an offensive level with Giannis, had an evening to forget against the Hawks. Atlanta, with a very balanced attack, takes control of operations already in the first half, to escape in the third quarter and go on to win easily by 17 points. Lillard missed all seven of his shots in the first half and ultimately finished with an abysmal 2/12 from the field for just six points with an incredible +/- of -29. The Hawks play on pace, score eight players in double figures and thus achieve their first success of the season. The production from the bench of an excellent Bogdanovic was decisive: 17 points and six assists. 26 points and 11 rebounds instead for an alternating current Antetokounmpo while Middleton remains in the box.