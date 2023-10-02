The transfer coup of the year, very happy with his arrival in Milwaukee. The Greek also gets excited: “I’ll stay here as long as I can win”

“My pick&roll with Giannis? I thought about it, I don’t know how they can defend it.” This is how Damian Lillard introduces himself to new fans at the Milwaukee Bucks media day. Self-confident, “hungry” – this is how Antetokounmpo describes him – “excited to play as the favorite at this point in my career, after a life as an outsider”. The 33-year-old Californian director speaks for about 20 minutes, in his play clothes, t-shirt and shorts, casually with a microphone in his hand, after all he is a rapper in his spare time. He talks about the genesis of the exchange that took him to Wisconsin and which dates back to two weeks ago, the human aspect of moving for the first time as a professional, the impatience of throwing himself into this new stimulating adventure. He wanted Miami, understood as the Heat. But above all he wanted to win, otherwise he wouldn’t have left Portland, the city where he intends to live post-career. And now in Milwaukee he can win. He and Giannis can’t wait to play together.

DAME’S WORDS — Let’s start from the beginning, as in any self-respecting story. “Two weeks ago my agent mentioned the Milwaukee hypothesis to me for the first time and I welcomed the possible solution. When he gave me the news of the exchange, at first I was panicked: you have to move, move the family, it becomes real after so much talking. But then the excitement begins for the level of the team you are going to play for. The one with the best player in the league. It seemed like a familiar environment here, at first glance. I was embraced by the city, when I arrived I was greeted by a parade (of 5000 people) for me and I wasn’t expecting that. Good to know”. Dame is honest to the point of brutality, as usual. “When I came there as an opponent, in Milwaukee, there was always snow, I was locked in the hotel, it was depressing. This time I saw the sun, everything becomes more welcoming.” She gets excited, inevitably, when it comes to basketball. As usual, he is meticulous, he has done his “homework”. “The attention Giannis will receive will make things easier for me. I’m not going to step on anyone’s toes, but at the same time I’m going to announce my presence, that’s what I did in college at Weber State and then at the Blazers when I arrived and Aldridge was there as the franchise man. We are in tune with Giannis, we talked. We know we have to work to win, he is not a given.” Then he takes a pebble off his shoes, proud: “My defense that we talk about so much? Playing in a defensive system will help me. I won’t be Holiday in that half field, but I won’t be a problem for the team either. I know the game and I have improved from year to year in defence.” Dame reiterates to those who know him less, the Blazers games were on TV when they had already said goodnight on the East Coast, that his head is a plus. The franchise owner, Wes Edens, underlines this: “Lillard is also great in character, a perfect fit here, that’s what we’ve always cared about. Whoever puts in the money pays the luxury tax because we know that the window of opportunity to win in the NBA is not infinite. And we know we can do it now. We are in the best position ever at the start of a season. Giannis and ownership are both focused on winning. Line up.” See also Tour de France 2022: this is how the classifications go, after stage 17

GIANNIS SPEAKS — So let’s hear it from Antetokounmpo, who comes to the journalists after Dame: “Incredible to have Lillard on the team. He is hungry for victories. We are made of the same cloth, the difference is only physical dimensions. We have to lead the teams. It all depends on what we do, not on what people think. You don’t win the title with an exchange, but on the parquet.” He also talks about the future, reiterating that he has not declared eternal love for Milwaukee because he wants to be sure of winning at the Bucks. “I’ve always said it, it’s nothing new. As long as everyone wants to win, I am and will remain here. I won’t stay in a city for 15 years just because I feel good, it depends on whether I can win. Is it better to have Lillard here? Yes, certainly. I want to stay for life IF we have the chance to excel. Contract renewal? We’ll talk about it next year, now it doesn’t make economic sense. Maybe we win the title and then… Cities like Milwaukee, but also Oklahoma City, Salt Lake, Denver, on a human scale, where I can concentrate on basketball, are right for me, others want Hollywood…”. See also Cavani, Napoli sign his son! Lucas will wear blue: the details

GM AND COACH — Jon Horst, the General Manager, listens with satisfaction: “What Giannis thinks is aligned with what we think. And we were aggressive in giving a rookie head coach, Coach Griffin, a championship team.” The new coach says a few clear things: “I’ve been in this league for 25 years, when you have the opportunity to take a player like Lillard, of that caliber… We have special talents, we don’t need scientists, our job is to put them in the conditions to to give the best”.

STUDY TO WIN — What Giannis thinks about. The Greek giant is ready to study to win: “I have to learn all the characteristics of Lillard, his game, we will see the videos together to speed up the understanding. He will have to be himself. He will open up many spaces for me, ones that I haven’t had in the last two years.” And he smiles at the thought See also Green, the shock video of the punch to Poole embarrasses the Warriors and the NBA

