Lillard as Garnett. Two stubborn, proud, grateful champions who have tried to choose the path less traveled. Winning in a small market, Portland and Minneapolis respectively, the one that offered him the big opportunity. Years of struggles against the windmills, as stubborn as unrealistic, then the forced retrace one’s steps. Farewell, towards a large market. Not for money. To win. KG chose Boston, Dame chooses Miami. For the long time in the Hall of Fame it was the right move to get his hands on the NBA ring, both chased and elusive, until then. Will it be the same for the #0 guard from Oakland? Of course the parallel is suggestive. Follow us to believe in this journey between past, present and future.